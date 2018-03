KRIGIER, Dolores (Sierakowski)

March 10, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard Szudzik and the late Raymond Krigier; devoted mother of Robert (Dorothy) Szudzik, Donna (Bruce) Pregitzer, and the late Diane (Thaddeus) Tomczak; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services were private. Arrangements by the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.