KLIMTZAK, Thomas F.

KLIMTZAK - Thomas F. March 9, 2018 of Depew, NY, beloved husband of Belinda Rizzo Klimtzak; dearest father of Thomas (Nicole), Timothy (Andrea), Steven (Jamie) Klimtzak; loving grandfather of Kelly, Aiden, Kara, Alex, Nathan, Riley and Gavin; brother of James (Colleen), David (Maria), Robert, Nancy (Jack) Reynolds and Michael (Maureen) Klimtzak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666) where funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Tom.