Kiwanis Club's fundraising pancake breakfast features local maple syrup

The Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield will host its annual Pancake Breakfast and Basket Raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post, 6525 Ward Road, Wheatfield, with proceeds to benefit the club’s children’s programs.

The event is held in conjunction with New York State Maple Weekend. Breakfast includes sausage, juice, coffee, tea, all you can eat pancakes and local maple syrup. Cost is $8 for adults and children 12 and older; $4 for children 4-11; and free for children 3 and under. More than 100 baskets are expected for the raffle.

For information and presale tickets, contact Colin Smith at 754-4548 or Danny Maerten at 731-3696. For more information on Maple Weekend events, visit: www.mapleweekend.com.