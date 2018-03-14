KILIAN, Michael J.

KILIAN - Michael J. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 11, 2018. Loving fiance; of Mary Reed; dearest father of Eva; beloved son of Laurie (nee Licata) Gawrys and the late John J. Kilian; dearest brother of Matthew, Amanda, and James Ehlers; cherished grandson of Terry and Mary Burket and the late Michael and Adeline Kilian; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM at St. John Kanty Church, 101 Swinburne St., Buffalo, NY 14212, at the corner of Broadway (please assemble at church). Michael was a proud member of the Army Infantry and an Iraqi War Veteran. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com