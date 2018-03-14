Jeff Miers' Playlist: Ruby the Hatchet, Pearl Jam, Adrian Younge

Ruby the Hatchet, "Planetary Space Child"

A real head-trip in the sprawling, heavy psychedelic mold, this New Jersey outfit's latest full-length starts with a masterful slab of interstellar overdrive.

Pearl Jam, "Can't Deny Me"

Rush-released last weekend, the first single from Pearl Jam's forthcoming album is a sneering power-punk anthem for the resistance.

Adrian Younge's Voices of Gemma, "Silhouette Dreams"

Producer, musician and composer Younge (Ghostface Killah, Kendrick Lamar, the "Luke Cage" soundtrack) teams with singers Brooke DeRosa and Rebecca Englehart for an ethereal marriage of neo-soul and art-pop.

Young Fathers, "Lord"

Mercury Prize-winning Scottish trio creates music that does not yet have a genre classification. It's imaginative, experimental, strange, political, but still, at its heart, pure pop.

Judas Priest, "Traitors Gate"

This is the strongest Judas Priest song in more than 20 years. In the world of metal, many are called, but few are chosen.