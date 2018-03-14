JACKSON, Sally L. (Horan)

Age 85, of the City of Tonawanda, March 13, 2018. Wife of the late Frederick W. Jackson, who died in 2006; mother of Scott (Margaret) Jackson, Elaine (Bubby) Guyton and Michael Jackson; grandmother of Chelsea (Michael) Turansky and the late Frederick Aguilar; great-grandmother of Dominick and Natalie; step-grandmother of Jason (Michelle) and Jesse (Colleen) Guyton and step-great-grandmother of Noah, Dylan, Chloe, Carly, Dylan, Bayla, Aubry and Jack; sister of Phyllis Watkins, Esther Brock, Patsy Thompson and the late Betty Marohn, Harry "Ike" Horan and Raymond Horan and sister-in-law of Patricia (late Raymond) Horan. Also many nieces and nephews. Sally was a longtime active member of Salem United Church of Christ. Calling Hours will be on Thursday from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 AM Friday in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the church. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to Salem United Church of Christ.