IANNELLO, Carol A. (Potozniak)

IANNELLO - Carol A. (nee Potozniak)

March 12, 2018; beloved wife of the late Paul Iannello; loving mother to Lisa (John) Jaracz, Tom Ross, and Angela (Aaron) Price; sister of Pearl (Thomas) Ford, Dennis (Robin) Potozniak and the late Ronald (Evelyn) Potozniak; grandmother of five grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. Carol's wishes were to have her body donated to the UB School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Anatomical Gift Program. A service by the family will be at a later date. In Carol's name, donations may be made to the local SPCA.