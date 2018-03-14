How much snow did you get? Here are today's running totals
Snowfall totals over the last 24 hours varied across Western New York, according to a list released this morning by the National Weather Service.
Colden measured the most new snow in Erie County, with 5.4 inches as of 7:30 a.m. today, the weather service reported.
With 1.7 inches added to today's total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the official measuring station at Buffalo has hit 100 inches of total snowfall for the 2017-18 winter season. It's the first time in three years that the city has reached triple digits for seasonal snowfall.
A few more inches of snow is expected to fall across the Buffalo Niagara region today and tonight.
Here's what the National Weather Service reported this morning:
Erie County
Colden, 5.4 inches
Tonawanda, 5 inches
Boston, 4.5 inches
Amherst, 4.2 inches
Eden, 3.7 inches
Elma, 3.5 inches
Glenwood, 3.5 inches
Kenmore, 3.1 inches
Wales, 3.1 inches
East Aurora, 3 inches
Lancaster, 2.8 inches
Clarence Center, 2.8 inches
Hamburg, 2.4 inches
Buffalo Airport, 2.3 inches* (8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday)
Niagara County
Rapids, 5.5 inches
Lockport, 5.3 inches
North Tonawanda, 4 inches
Sanborn, 3.5 inches
Niagara Falls Airport, 3.5 inches
Youngstown, 2 inches
Genesee County
Stafford, 3.6 inches
Batavia, 3.5 inches
LeRoy, 2.5 inches
Orleans County
Medina, 4 inches
Wyoming County
Warsaw, 3.8 inches
Wyoming, 2.6 inches
Silver Springs, 1.9 inches
Chautauqua County
Fredonia, 3.5 inches
Silver Creek, 3 inches
Jamestown, 2.1 inches
Dunkirk, 1.2 inches
Cattaraugus County
Perrysburg, 8.5 inches
Cattaraugus, 6 inches
Little Valley, 5 inches
Allegany County
Rushford, 2.5 inches
Alfred, 1.7 inches
