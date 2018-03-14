How much snow did you get? Here are today's running totals

Snowfall totals over the last 24 hours varied across Western New York, according to a list released this morning by the National Weather Service.

Colden measured the most new snow in Erie County, with 5.4 inches as of 7:30 a.m. today, the weather service reported.

With 1.7 inches added to today's total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the official measuring station at Buffalo has hit 100 inches of total snowfall for the 2017-18 winter season. It's the first time in three years that the city has reached triple digits for seasonal snowfall.

A few more inches of snow is expected to fall across the Buffalo Niagara region today and tonight.

Here's what the National Weather Service reported this morning:

Erie County

Colden, 5.4 inches

Tonawanda, 5 inches

Boston, 4.5 inches

Amherst, 4.2 inches

Eden, 3.7 inches

Elma, 3.5 inches

Glenwood, 3.5 inches

Kenmore, 3.1 inches

Wales, 3.1 inches

East Aurora, 3 inches

Lancaster, 2.8 inches

Clarence Center, 2.8 inches

Hamburg, 2.4 inches

Buffalo Airport, 2.3 inches* (8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday)

Niagara County

Rapids, 5.5 inches

Lockport, 5.3 inches

North Tonawanda, 4 inches

Sanborn, 3.5 inches

Niagara Falls Airport, 3.5 inches

Youngstown, 2 inches

Genesee County

Stafford, 3.6 inches

Batavia, 3.5 inches

LeRoy, 2.5 inches

Orleans County

Medina, 4 inches

Wyoming County

Warsaw, 3.8 inches

Wyoming, 2.6 inches

Silver Springs, 1.9 inches

Chautauqua County

Fredonia, 3.5 inches

Silver Creek, 3 inches

Jamestown, 2.1 inches

Dunkirk, 1.2 inches

Cattaraugus County

Perrysburg, 8.5 inches

Cattaraugus, 6 inches

Little Valley, 5 inches

Allegany County

Rushford, 2.5 inches

Alfred, 1.7 inches