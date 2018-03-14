Home of the Week: a 'grown-up' house for empty nesters

Passions for interior design, fine art and gardening come together in the Clarence home of Mary and Steve Pabst. The parents of two grown children, the couple recently remodeled their home of 25 years.

"We made it a 'grown-up' house," said Mary Pabst, who works at Vern Stein Art & Frame in Williamsville.

She described their home this way in an email to The Buffalo News Home & Style section for our “Home of the Week” online feature:

“First, my husband Steve and I built this baby 25 years ago, so it’s a part of our family’s history, as our children (Leah, 34, and Andy, 31) grew up here.

“Second, my background is design and fine art, with a minor in interior design. My business is fine art sales, along with custom picture frame design, a business I have been in since I was 17 (a long, long time).

“Our home has been completely remodeled within the last few years to reflect our current lifestyle, proving you can reinvent your home to suit a variety of life situations.

“Third, we have an extensive collection of beautiful artwork we have collected through the years. I have designed our interior to showcase our artwork, something I happily share with my clients to encourage them to go with their gut instinct when they see a painting they love.

“I am passionate about interior design, with the unique knowledge of fine art that drives my focus with my clients.

“My husband and I also have a passion for gardening, and we bring the same level of design and detail to our gardens as we have to our home,” she wrote.

