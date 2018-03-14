Gowanda heroin dealer pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Village of Gowanda heroin dealer pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Daryl Bland, 23, faces a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced May 8.

On Oct. 26, Bland fatally shot 31-year-old Dustin Sharp of Gowanda at a residence where Bland sold heroin, according to prosecutors.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the New York State Police and Seneca Nations Marshals for helping to solve the case.