Gowanda heroin dealer pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Village of Gowanda heroin dealer pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.
Daryl Bland, 23, faces a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced May 8.
On Oct. 26, Bland fatally shot 31-year-old Dustin Sharp of Gowanda at a residence where Bland sold heroin, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the New York State Police and Seneca Nations Marshals for helping to solve the case.
Story topics: Erie County District Attorney's office/ First Degree manslaughter guilty plea/ heroin dealer
