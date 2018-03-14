Share this article

print logo
Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane (James P. McCoy/News file photo)

'GM of the Beane Household' having fun with start of free agency

| Published | Updated

Bills fans are enjoying the start of free agency, including the signing of quarterback AJ McCarron on Wednesday night.

We don't yet know what Bills General Manager Brandon Beane thinks of it all.

But we have some indication of what the self-described "GM of the Beane Household" thinks.

While this might not specifically reference the Bills, Hayley Beane, the GM's wife, took to Twitter shortly after the Bills announced McCarron's signing.

She also retweeted a Bills tweet on the signing, and this from Pro Football Talk:

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment