Gander Mountain will return to Tonawanda under new name

Gander Mountain will return to its former space at 880 Young St. in the Town of Tonawanda, with a new name and a new owner.

Camping World, an Illinois-based outdoors and camping retailer, bought Gander Mountain out of bankruptcy in May and will reopen many of its former locations under the brand Gander Outdoors. It will add new locations as well, the company said in a release. The store is expected to open in early April to mid-May.

Under the new banner, Gander Outdoors will offer hunting, camping, fishing, shooting and active sports merchandise.

Marcus Lemonis, who stars in CNBC's "The Profit," is chairman of Camping World Holdings.