Steve and Mary Pabst built their home in Clarence 25 years ago and raised two children there. They have completely remodeled the home within the last few years. In the living room, a large watercolor painting inspired the wall color - a deep turquoise.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
They purchased the chaise from Calico in Williamsville years ago.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
The 8-by-10 Jaipur wool-and-silk rug came from David Tiftickjian & Sons in Amherst. The walls of the dining room are done in Venetian plaster. The light fixture is from Circa Lighting.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
The Pabsts had the kitchen remodeled five years ago by Auburn Watson. Mary describes the cabinets as "the color of skim milk." Other features include a Calacatta marble backsplash, granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances. The hardwood floor is original to the house.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
The "furniture island" features a black walnut top and celadon (a grayish-green) base.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
Another view.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
The master bath features a custom vanity by local contractor Kevin Dossett, of Continental Construction. The countertop is honed granite "Virginia Mist."
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
A closer view.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
A view of the shower in the master bath. The remodeled bath now features a vaulted ceiling with a skylight.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
The Pabsts enjoy gardening. Every year they tackle a new project, such as replacing, relocating or adding new plants and trees.
Photo courtesy Mary Pabst
Mary Pabst said she photographs all of her containers in the summer so she knows what to do and what not to do the following year.
