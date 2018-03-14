BuffaloNews.com
Behind the scenes: A fish fry from St. Mark's
Families enjoy dinner together at a fish-fry at St. Mark's, 401 Woodward Ave.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rick Ganci delivers dinners to his familyu2019s table.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Locals enjoy dinner together. From left, Anne Emblidge and her son William, 9, with neighbor Paul Riester.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Bob Mucitelli serves dinners at the window in the hall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Locals enjoy dinner together.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Ready to enjoy.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Large, fried pieces of fish rest before being served.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Hustling out hot fish-fry dinners in the kitchen from left, Bob Mucitelli, Tom Fuchs, Trey Gardner and Joel Rockensuess in the hall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Hustling out the hot fish-fry dinners in the kitchen from left, Bob Mucitelli, Tom Fuchs, Trey Gardner and Joel Rockensuess in the hall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Washing the fish before battering.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Braden Pritchard, a senior at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute, brings out a fresh batch of fish to the servers.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Peter Galvin makes grilled cheese sandwichs because not everyone likes fish.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Trey Gardner, left, takes care of the sides that go on the dinner plate.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Trey Gardner, left, takes care of the sides that go on the dinner plate.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Joel Rockensuess passes out a completed dinner to the servers.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Mark Fortner, front dipping the fish in beer batter, and Louis Rivera, breading the fish during the assembly line back near the fryers.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Mark Fortner, right, dipping the fish in beer batter, and Louis Rivera, breading the fish as part of the assembly line back near the fryers.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Joel Rockensuess, left, and Tom Fuchs, try to keep up with the orders.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Joel Rockensuess tries to keep up with the french fry orders.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Enjoying some craft beers are from left, Thomas Bon Tempo, Kevin Pritchard, serving Jim and Marge Turner.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer Bob Mucitelli mans the service window in the hall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Bill Parks is the church's veteran fry cook.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Fish ready to batter, bread and fry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 24
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular fish fries, made at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo with parent volunteers galore.
