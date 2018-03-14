Former tenant pleads guilty to Allentown arson

A former tenant of 486 Franklin St. pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Wednesday to setting fire to the 150-year-old structure in July, displacing more than half a dozen people who lost everything in the blaze.

Brandon Adler, 29, of Amherst, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree arson for starting the July 30 fire. Adler reportedly set fire to a couch in his apartment, and the flames spread to other apartments. Five people escaped on their own and two others were rescued by the Buffalo Fire Department from a second-floor window.

The roof fell in and the second floor of the two-and-a half story brick building was severely damaged by the fire, while the entire structure sustained water damage.

Judge James Bargnesi set Adler's sentencing for May 21.