Five things to know about new Bills defensive end Trent Murphy

The Buffalo Bills signed Washington Redskins free agent defensive end Trent Murphy Wednesday.

1. He is recovering from a serious knee injury. Murphy missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL and MCL suffered last summer. The prognosis is that he should be fully healed by the start of training camp in August.

2. He joined the Redskins as a second-round draft pick. The former Stanford star was the 47th overall choice of the 2014 draft. His 15 sacks in 2013 led the NCAA. Murphy was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., and went to Phoenix Brophy High School.

3. He played outside linebacker for the Redskins, but will be a defensive end for the Bills. The Redskins ran a 3-4 scheme. The Bills use a 4-3 defense. Murphy is expected to be part of a rotation that includes incumbent ends Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson.

4. He has impressive athleticism. For a fairly big guy (6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, with 11-inch hands), Murphy had some eye-opening numbers at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.86 seconds and had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

5. He spent a night with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. As part of his recruitment of players, Harbaugh likes to do sleep-overs at their homes. In January, 2016, the Wolverines coach spent the night at the home of Connor Murphy, Trent's younger brother who was a four-star defensive end at Phoenix Brophy High. Trent, who played for Harbaugh at Stanford, joined them. But Harbaugh's efforts fell short; Connor ended up at USC.