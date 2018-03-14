ECC gets tough draw for NJCAA nationals

Louisburg College (N.C.) will be Erie Community College’s first opponent in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship at 10 a.m next Tuesday in Danville, Ill.

It will be a tough assignment for the 13th seeded Kats, who defeated host Monroe CC in Rochester to win the Region III championship. ECC (18-9) had lost three times to Monroe in the regular season.

Louisburg (28-4), the No. 4 seed this year, was the runner-up to Southwestern Iowa in last year’s Division II championship,falling, 77-53, in the title game. The Hurricanes average 95.1 points per game and have scored as many as 138 in a game this season.

Guard Kyle Harris led the ECC Kats in scoring with 14.7 points and 2.0 assists per game. Kasey Gregg-Walker, who was the MVPof the regionals was a late-season standout for the Kats. He is second on the team in scoring (14.2) and averages 3.1 assists and rebounds per game.

Forward Shevon Anisca is averaging 12.6 points for ECC and is the top rebounder at 5.5

Jordan Oakley, a sophomore forward from LaPlata, Md. is averaging 18 points per game for Louisburg’s Hurricanes. He’s a 6-foot-5 forward. He also is averaging 7.9 rebounds.

Wing forward Lewis Freeman(13.5) is another scoring threat. Point guard Mikell Watkins averages 7.7 assists and 8.9 points per game.

This will be ECC’s sixth trip to the national tournament under coach Alex Nwora.