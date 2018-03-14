DYCHA, Frederick H.

DYCHA - Frederick H. Of Blasdell, NY, March 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Soroka) Dycha; devoted and loving father of Jeffrey (Debra), Michelle, and Darren (Kristina) Dycha; cherished grandfather of Jasmine, Brittany, and Thomas; dearest son of the late Henry Sr. and Loretta (nee Sitek) Dycha; dear brother of Henry Jr., Gerald, and the late Richard and David Dycha; brother-in-law of Douglas (Jeanette) Soroka; proud owner of his chocolate lab Lena Girl; also survived by nieces, nephews, and loving extended family and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said on Friday morning at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Entombment and Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Fred was a proud Army Veteran during the Vietnam War and enjoyed fishing and hunting at his cottage in Rushford. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com