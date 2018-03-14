Developer plans to turn Philip Sheridan school into senior apartments

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School Board agreed Tuesday to sell the Philip Sheridan Building for $1 million to CMS Rentals, but the sale is contingent on voter approval of a ballot resolution in May.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance John J. Brucato said CMS Rentals was the highest of three bidders for the school. CMS Rentals intends to turn the former middle school at 3200 Elmwood Ave. into apartments for residents 55 and older. Brucato said the company previously renovated the Sheridan-Parkside Apartments.

"What is really important is that (CMS Rentals) also will allow (current tenants) Blue Giraffe Child Care and Buffalo Turner Gymnastics to remain where they are," Brucato said. "The new buyer wants to integrate them into the senior living arrangements."

"In addition the plan is to turn the auditorium into some type of community theater, not just for residents, but for the community," he said.

The two-story building is 72,536 square feet and sits on 8 acres of land. The property includes a ball diamond behind the building. Brucato said "some green space" will be preserved, but the buyer plans to expand the building to the rear.

District training offices and community education/adult education will be moving from Philip Sheridan to Kenmore Middle School. The board will begin holding meetings at Kenmore Middle School.