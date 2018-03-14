Depew apartments change hands

A Hamburg investor group bought the 20-unit Birchtree Apartments in Depew, paying $615,000 to the longtime former owners from West Seneca.

Charles J. Backus Jr. and John Ruszaj Jr., through 6060 Transit Road LLC, bought the 1.5-acre property at 6060 Transit, just north of French Road from Erwin W. and Victoria L. Walker.

The five two-story brick buildings each have four units, with a total of 13,440 square feet between all of the buildings, and were constructed in 1950.

The Walkers had owned the property since 1982, according to Erie County records.