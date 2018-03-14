DAVIS, Richard M.

DAVIS - Richard M. On March 11, 2018, of Williamsville, NY and Delray Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Annette Davis. Loving father of Robert (Barbara) Davis and Terry Davis. Adored grandfather of Seth Davis and Lindsay (Eugene) Rosner. Loving brother of Paul Davis, MD (Beverly Pierce).Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 1 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC, 281 Dodge Road. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Beth Zion, or the American Cancer Society. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com