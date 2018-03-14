DAVIES, Richard E., Jr. "Bud"

DAVIES - Richard E., Jr. "Bud"

Of Elma, NY, March 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Marjorie A. (nee Eyring); dearest father of Barbara (Michael) Moltrup and the late James (late Colleen) Davies; loving grandfather of Brian Cook, Gary Cook, and Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Jeff) Uitvlugt; also survived by four great-grandsons; brother of the late Carl (Patricia) Davies. There will be no prior visitation. Private services held by the family. Arrangements by the HOY FUNERAL HOME.