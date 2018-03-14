D'ANGELO, Theresa (Harf)

March 10, 2018. Beloved wife of Salvatore J.; devoted mother of Madelaine (Richard) Cass and Michael D'Angelo; sister of Alfred Harf Jr., John "Jack" Harf and Valerie (Rob) Estka; daughter of Lorraine Harf and the late Alfred Harf; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Theresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuenral.com