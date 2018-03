In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the exciting Tuesday in NFL free agency.

Rundown

0:00 Tuesday's news cycle makes today anticlimactic.

1:27 Are you concerned the Bills didn't land a QB on Tuesday?

6:02 Plan now should be to play the QB Bills are going to draft.

11:18 Two-minute drill – Do you like the tampering period?