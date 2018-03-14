Counterfeiting case ends with guilty plea

In a world of credit card fraud and identity theft, one millennial admitted in court on Tuesday that she was committing her crimes the old fashioned way: with cash.

Counterfeit cash.

Krystal Rains, 34, of Kenmore pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to six counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, one count of possession of a forged device and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Rains, who has three prior felony convictions, had been making her own $20 Federal Reserve Notes with templates and other materials that investigators reported finding in her home. She then reportedly used the money to shop at Walmart, CVS, Home Depot and other stores locally and elsewhere.

Judge Michael Pietruszka scheduled sentencing for April 17.

The counterfeiting was investigated by the Amherst Police Department and U.S. Secret Service and prosecuted by Candace K. Vogel, chief of the DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.