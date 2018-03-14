Cordy Glenn on trade to Bengals: 'I think it will be a good fit for me'

The Bengals were the first team in the NFL to announce a trade, making official their acquisition of left tackle Cordy Glenn from the Bills.

Teams were not allowed to announce trades until the league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but the Bengals tweeted and posted a story on its website shortly after noon.

The Bills sent Glenn and two draft picks – No. 21 in the first round and No. 158 in the fifth round – to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick in the first round and No. 187 in the sixth round.

“I’m looking for the opportunity to win," Glenn told the team website. "I like to compete. I think it will be a good fit for me.”

Here are some snippets from the interview, which you can watch here.

On his style of play: “Power, but being smart. Knowing how to win against your opponent. It’s not always about being bigger and stronger. Sometimes you have to bring the mental part of it and figure out the ways to beat people.”

On the Bengals: “Tough, hard-fought team. Every time I’ve competed against the Bengals it’s always been back and forth type of thing,” Glenn said. “Nobody really giving any type of edge. I know it represents being here. I know what’s expected here. I know exactly what needs to be done and I’m ready to do it.”

On quarterback Andy Dalton: “I know he’s a smart player, good player, a veteran guy, a leader."

Glenn will count $9.6 million against the Bills' salary cap in 2018, but the team will save $4.85 million in cap space this year from the $14.45 million Glenn was scheduled to take up. He is due a $2 million roster bonus Sunday that will transfer to the Bengals.