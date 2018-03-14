CONRAD, Mary C.

CONRAD - Mary C. March 12, 2018 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Ron (Gail), the late Robert, and Marie; grandmother of Kristin, Amanda, and Daniel; great-grandmother of Alexandra; sister of Rose Calderwood, Tom (Vicki) Hatch, Anna (Butch) Walters, the late William (Mary) Hatch, and Caroline Leamer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Assumption RC Church on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.