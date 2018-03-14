College roundup: Romano swims at NCAA meet

Western New York native Kristen Romano swam the lead leg for Ohio State in the 800-yard freestyle relay, the first event of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Center Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio. It was the first of four days of competition in the meet.

Romano's split for her 200-yard leg was 145.03 best among the Buckeyes, who finished 20 among 24 teams.

Romano who went to high school at Long Beach in the New York City area, is scheduled to swim next on Friday in the 400 individual medley. She was third in that event in 4:06.90 in the Big 10 championship meet.

On Saturday, she will be entered in the 200 backstroke and as one of the swimmers on the Buckeyes 400 freestyle relay. Romano is the Ohio State record holder in 200 backstroke (1.52.86) and was fourth in the Big 10 meet (1:53.34).

Baseball

Niagara (2-8) at Michigan State (4-10): It will be the opening of a four-game series between the teams in East Lansing, Mich. The Purple Eagles are coming off a four-game series at Marshall, in which they won one of the four games.

In the Marshall series, Niagara pitcher Cody Eckerson struck out nine batters to bring his career total to 200, passing Chris Begg (1999-2001) previous school record of195.

Michigan State (4-10) is led by Justin Antoncic, who is battin g.354.Spartanspitcher Riley McCauley is 0-2 but has struck out 27 batters in 21 innings.

Niagara will play a doubleheader at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m.

Women's lacrosse

Bryant (2-2) at Canisius (2-4): The Golden Griffins return to action after their three-overtime victory over Yale, 10-9, last Sunday against the visitors from Rhode Island in a 4 p.m. game today at the Demske Sports Complex.

The Griffs then will be off for more than a week before they open their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule on March 24 against Manhattan at Demske.

Canisius is the defending MAAC regular season and playoff champion.