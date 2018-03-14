Ch. 2 to showcase Welshofer nationally; St. Bonaventure earns big rating

Kate Welshofer has made a quick positive impression on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) viewers since arriving in late January.

Now she gets a chance to impress a national audience.

Welshofer, who primarily has appeared on Channel 2's "Daybreak" as a feature reporter and occasional co-anchor since arriving from an Albany cable station, will be one of four co-hosts next week on the edition of "Daily Blast Live" that airs on the NBC affiliate.

Carried at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Channel 2, "DBL" is a national news and entertainment show produced in Denver by TEGNA, Channel 2's owner.

On Tuesday's show, among the topics addressed by a panel of four included President Trump's firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; his naming of Gina Haspel as his choice for the head of the CIA; the national student protests today aimed at changing gun laws; the controversy over the dog who died on a United Airlines flight in which his owners were told to put their pet in the overhead bin; and the "This Is Us" finale that aired Tuesday night.

The Tuesday program had a 4.6 rating on Channel 2, which is decent considering that it is up against the syndicated giant "Jeopardy!" The game show had a 13.4 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Tuesday, which is higher than almost all prime-time broadcast network programs get on a nightly basis.

"DBL" airs live in 36 markets across the country at several different times, depending on the time zone a station is located.

A native Western New Yorker and graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Welshofer will be filling in for a vacationing regular member of the "DBL" team.

Speaking of St. Bonaventure, highlights of its upset of UCLA Tuesday night in one of the play-in games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament made NBC's "Today" show this morning.

It also got some prominent attention early Wednesday morning from ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, who had difficulty pronouncing Olean, where St. Bonaventure is located.

The game had a 5.7 local rating on cable's truTV, which is extremely high for that channel, especially considering it was played during the "This Is Us" finale and the heavily promoted premiere of the new series "Rise."

"This Is Us" had an 8.9 live rating, finishing second in the 9 p.m. time slot to CBS' "Bull." However, "This Is Us" generally gets a much better demographic than the CBS series. "Rise" had a 5.0 rating at 10 p.m., a time slot won by "NCIS: New Orleans" with a 7.8.

Of course, ratings for all the programs will rise after viewers see them over the next week via On Demand or some other secondary way.