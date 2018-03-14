Canisius College hockey's Dylan McLaughlin one of 10 Hobey Baker finalists

Canisius junior forward Dylan McLaughlin, a native of Lancaster, is a finalist for the most prestigious award in college hockey.

McLaughlin is one of the 10 finalists for the 2018 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The other finalists are:

Henrik Borgström, Denver;

Ryan Donato, Harvard;

Matthew Galajda, Cornell;

Adam Gaudette, Northeastern;

Cale Morris, Notre Dame;

Colton Point, Colgate;

Jimmy Schuldt, St. Cloud;

Dylan Sikura, Northeastern and

CJ Suess, Minnesota State.

McLaughlin joins former teammate Charles Williams as the second Golden Griffin player in as many seasons to be named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. McLaughlin is also just the fourth player to hail from the greater Buffalo area to be named a finalist in the award’s 38-year existence.

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches and by online fan balloting at www.hobeybaker.com.

The next step in the award comes when the 27-member Selection Committee and an additional round of fan balloting (at www.hobeybaker.com from March 16-26) determine this year's Hobey Baker winner.

The Hobey Hat Trick, consisting of three finalists, will be announced on March 30.

The Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Friday, April 6 from St. Paul, Minn. during the NCAA Frozen Four. The award announcement will take place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium and will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m.

McLaughlin has been one of college hockey’s top offensive threats during the 2017-18 season, ranking among the top-10 players nationally in total assists (31, tied for sixth) and points (48, tied for sixth) as well as assists (0.86, tied for sixth) and points (1.33, tied for seventh) per game. He recorded multiple points on 15 occasions, leading the team to an 11-3-1 record in those games.

An Atlantic Hockey First Team selection, McLaughlin led the league in scoring during the regular season in both points (38) and assists (25). McLaughlin also finished tied for third in the league with a plus/minus rating of plus-12.

McLaughlin is ranked second on the program’s single-season chart for points (48) and assists (31) during the Division I era. He also became just the 12th player in the Division I era of the program to reach the 100-point plateau for his career and only the third to do so during his junior campaign with an assist at Air Force on Feb. 17.

Prior to joining Canisius, McLaughlin spent four seasons in the USHL, playing his final three years with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament, Canisius (19-16-2) faces fifth-seeded Air Force in the second semifinal contest at 8 p.m. Friday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.