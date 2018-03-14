BURR, Linda A.

BURR - Linda A. February 23, 2018, age 66, formerly of Kenmore. Loving mother of Jessica and Ian Ruffino; proud grandmother of Joseph, Samuel, Matthew and Nina Hibbert; dear sister of James, Robert (Alice) Burr, and Joan (Robert) Ruffino. Also surviving are her son-in-law, Brett Hibbert, and many nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 17th at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Ms. Burr had been a teacher in the Alden School District before retiring 3 years ago. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com