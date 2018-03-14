Buffalo man arrested for driving stolen rental car, possession of loaded handgun

A Buffalo man was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle after he was arrested for allegedly driving a rental car that was reported stolen from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority official said.

NFTA police pulled over the suspect, Dwayne Wiggins, 33, at Jefferson Avenue and High Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police said he was found in possession of a loaded .9 mm handgun with a fully loaded 30-round magazine.