[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills check defensive line off list of needs

The Bills answered question marks at defensive line Tuesday by agreeing to terms with Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams, filling one of their major positions of need.

Lotulelei, a native of Tonga, was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, when Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were there. He has not blossomed into an elite player – if he was one, the Panthers wouldn't have let him go – but provides quality play at the position.

The Bills' remaining holes to address in free agency or the draft are quarterback, linebacker, offensive line and receiver. The team overachieved last season, but has quickly taken steps to fill its holes this offseason.

More on Star: Lotulelei makes those around him better, taking on blockers and allowing the linebackers to make plays. The middle linebackers in McDermott's defense usually end up with large tackle numbers, and that's often indicative of defensive linemen taking care of their assignments. Also, it's pronounced lo-TOO-leh-lay.

Kyle's back: The Bills' elder statesman is back for a 13th year in the NFL. "When it comes down to it," he said, "as eloquently as I can put it, I haven’t exhausted myself in the pursuit of what my dream is of playing this game, of playing for this organization, and chasing being a champion." Here's his full transcript, and the Twitter reaction to the news.

Bills add safety depth: The Bills agreed with safety Rafael Bush on Tuesday, giving them some experience behind starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Here are five things to know about him.

'Zo speaks out: After the Lotulelei signing, it was mentioned that the Bills need athletic linebackers. Free agent Lorenzo Alexander responded with a Bitmoji of himself with an arrow saying, "Right here."

Veteran QBs get snapped up: If the Bills want to bring in a veteran quarterback, many of their options dried up Tuesday. Jay Skurski breaks down which players signed where.

Elsewhere:

-- Ex-Bill Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs;

-- Potential QB target Case Keenum to the Broncos;

-- Ex-Bill Seantrel Henderson to the Texans;

-- Ex-Bill Paul Posluszny to retirement.

