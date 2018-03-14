Share this article

An Instacart employee selects fresh produce at BJs Wholesale Club in Waltham, Mass. on March 13, 2018 for same-day delivery to BJs members as part of the companies expanded partnership. (Christine Hochkeppel/PRNewsfoto)

BJ's will offer Instacart delivery at all locations

BJ's Wholesale Club will begin delivering groceries to members in the Buffalo-Niagara market by the end of April.

The club partnered with Instacart in 2015 and piloted a program at 18 stores. Now, it will expand the program to all 215 of its stores, which stretch along the East Coast.

BJ's members can place orders at delivery.bjs.com.

The club store already allows members to shop online and pick up their orders at the store. Locally, BJ's has stores in Amherst, Hamburg, Clarence and Batavia.

