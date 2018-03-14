BINETTE, Margaret B. (MacNair)

March 13, 2018, at age 94. Beloved wife of J. Paul Binette; devoted mother of George (Amanda Bentham) and Janet Binette; loving grandmother of Giselle Grace Binette; sister of Lois McNair and the late John, Robert McNair, Violet Worcester, Ruth Look and Gertrude MacNair; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com