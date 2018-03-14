Bills sign quarterback AJ McCarron

The Buffalo Bills finally have their veteran bridge quarterback.

The team announced it had signed Cincinnati Bengals free agent AJ McCarron to a two-year contract Wednesday, hours after the start of the NFL's free-agency signing period.

The deal is worth $10 million, with a $6.5-million upside based on playing time, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Bills still are fully expected to make a quarterback a first-round pick in next month's draft. However, with only second-year man Nathan Peterman on their QB depth chart, they needed a more experienced arm.

McCarron gives them one. Sort of. Although he has been with the Bengals for the past four seasons, after joining them as a fifth-round draft pick from Alabama in 2014, he has started only three regular-season games and one playoff game.

In 11 career regular-season games, McCarron has thrown for 920 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions. In a wild-card playoff start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completed 23 of 41 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

In 2013, McCarron was a first-team All-America. He also received the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back BCS national championships in 2011 and 2012. McCarron's three-year college record was 36-4.