Bills add depth at linebacker with signing of Julian Stanford

The Buffalo Bills added some depth at linebacker with the signing of Julian Stanford.

A 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, Stanford appeared in all 16 games for the New York Jets in 2017, primarily as a contributor on special teams. He took 82 percent of the Jets' snaps on special teams, but just 8 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 27-year-old finished with 19 tackles.

Stanford entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Wagner. He spent the 2012 season in Jacksonville, then was with the Detroit Lions in 2013-14. He split the 2015 season on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets before going on to appear in 25 games for New York the past two seasons. For his career, Stanford has appeared in 59 games (10 starts), with 69 total tackles.

Depth at linebacker is a need for the Bills in free agency with a pair of players at the position, Preston Brown and Ramon Humber, becoming unrestricted free agents Wednesday. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the total value of Stanford's contract is $3 million over two years.