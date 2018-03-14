Share this article

Amadi Ikpeze (32), Tshiefu Ngalakulondi (5) and LaDarien Griffin (1)5 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies celebrate after defeating the UCLA Bruins in the First Four game in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 13, 2018 in Dayton, Ohio. The Bonnies defeated the Bruins 65-58. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Best Twitter reactions to St. Bonaventure's win over UCLA

| Published | Updated

Yes, St. Bonaventure fans scrolling through #Bonnies Twitter or pinching yourselves this morning, last night was real. St. Bonaventure men's basketball pulled off a March Madness upset last night, beating UCLA 65-58 and winning its first game in the NCAA tournament since 1970.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and proof that last night was not a dream:

