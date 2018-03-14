Best Twitter reactions to St. Bonaventure's win over UCLA

Yes, St. Bonaventure fans scrolling through #Bonnies Twitter or pinching yourselves this morning, last night was real. St. Bonaventure men's basketball pulled off a March Madness upset last night, beating UCLA 65-58 and winning its first game in the NCAA tournament since 1970.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and proof that last night was not a dream:

A few facts this morning #1- everything that happened last night was not a dream, we were living it! #2- We were so loud & proud in the arena that they could hear us from coast to coast (not just in Ohio) #3- 11 seed stands for #1 seed in everyone's heart x2 #Bonnies #BonaNation — Coach Steve (@coachsteveSB) March 14, 2018

Morning #Bonnies. No need to pinch yourselves. Last night was not a dream. We're still heading to Dallas. — Shamuel (@SammyGski) March 14, 2018

Me all day at work: “Everyone needs to watch the game tonight, Let’s Go Bonnies!” My boss tonight after the win: “You can come in late tomorrow!” #BonaNation 💛 — Erin Bilello (@erinbilello) March 14, 2018

My mom is going to party like it’s 1970 #bonnies pic.twitter.com/Ffk3cLgAYj — devin watkins (@watkins4024) March 14, 2018

This is why I don’t make eye contact with people who say “it’s only a game” #bonnies pic.twitter.com/eUYRxRkhJh — devin watkins (@watkins4024) March 14, 2018

I have to say being on the west coast made this #bonnies win even better. Already heard at the gas station this morning. "Did you see UCLA lost to St. Bonaventure? What's a Bonnie?" Me- Chiming in from behind them "I am" — Jeremia Joy (@jeremiakvj) March 14, 2018

Reading #Bonnies Twitter on the exercise bike this morning and I may need a new chain now. pic.twitter.com/MVNOUWprIV — Lynne Sherwin (@LynneSherwinABJ) March 14, 2018

Brb just going through my feed and liking everything #Bonnies this morning. — Molly Hirschbeck Acton (@MollyHirschbeck) March 14, 2018