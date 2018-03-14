Best Twitter reactions to St. Bonaventure's win over UCLA
Yes, St. Bonaventure fans scrolling through #Bonnies Twitter or pinching yourselves this morning, last night was real. St. Bonaventure men's basketball pulled off a March Madness upset last night, beating UCLA 65-58 and winning its first game in the NCAA tournament since 1970.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and proof that last night was not a dream:
Moving on.#BonniesDance || #Unfurl pic.twitter.com/VLUaP5FiTz
— Bonnies MBB (@BonniesMBB) March 14, 2018
Well, this is just great. #Unfurl #GoBonas #Bonnies @StBonaventure @BonniesMBB pic.twitter.com/xORWxsa8Fq
— Kate Welshofer (@KateWelshofer) March 14, 2018
A few facts this morning #1- everything that happened last night was not a dream, we were living it! #2- We were so loud & proud in the arena that they could hear us from coast to coast (not just in Ohio) #3- 11 seed stands for #1 seed in everyone's heart x2 #Bonnies #BonaNation
— Coach Steve (@coachsteveSB) March 14, 2018
Morning #Bonnies. No need to pinch yourselves. Last night was not a dream. We're still heading to Dallas.
— Shamuel (@SammyGski) March 14, 2018
Me all day at work: “Everyone needs to watch the game tonight, Let’s Go Bonnies!” My boss tonight after the win: “You can come in late tomorrow!” #BonaNation 💛
— Erin Bilello (@erinbilello) March 14, 2018
My mom is going to party like it’s 1970 #bonnies pic.twitter.com/Ffk3cLgAYj
— devin watkins (@watkins4024) March 14, 2018
This is why I don’t make eye contact with people who say “it’s only a game” #bonnies pic.twitter.com/eUYRxRkhJh
— devin watkins (@watkins4024) March 14, 2018
The scene from Rathbones in nyc last night when the @BonniesMBB secured their win. @A10Talk @A10MBB @Schmidt_Talking @BarstoolBonas pic.twitter.com/FhfhQdBOMZ
— bicycleicycle (@Beatlescrazyman) March 14, 2018
I have to say being on the west coast made this #bonnies win even better. Already heard at the gas station this morning. "Did you see UCLA lost to St. Bonaventure? What's a Bonnie?"
Me- Chiming in from behind them "I am"
— Jeremia Joy (@jeremiakvj) March 14, 2018
Who did this cc: @cstock_15 #gobonnies #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/z9xJfP8C6t
— Kelly (@kelly0halloran) March 14, 2018
Reading #Bonnies Twitter on the exercise bike this morning and I may need a new chain now. pic.twitter.com/MVNOUWprIV
— Lynne Sherwin (@LynneSherwinABJ) March 14, 2018
Brb just going through my feed and liking everything #Bonnies this morning.
— Molly Hirschbeck Acton (@MollyHirschbeck) March 14, 2018
Waking up a Bonnies fan like...#Unfurl #WeDancing pic.twitter.com/09fQrzsGMi
— SBU-TV (@SBUTV_Channel9) March 14, 2018
In case you missed the #Bonnies 65-58 win against #UCLA last night, photos from the game: https://t.co/DBmTOP81ZH
— Buffalo News Sports (@TBNSports) March 14, 2018
