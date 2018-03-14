Share this article

Area colleges (March 14)

Tuesday’s results

BASEBALL

Russmatt Invitational

at Winter Haven, Fla.

Illinois Wesleyan 10, Fredonia 3

F (8-2): Daniel Goodbread 2 RBI

ECC 6-5, Century College 2-4

E (Game 1): Felix Garcia 2 RBIs; Chris Vitale CG, 5 Ks

E (Game 2) (6-1): Alex Lopez 2B, 2 RBIs; Anthony Hernandez 5 IP, 6 Ks

SOFTBALL

The Spring Games

at Clermont, Fla.

Fredonia 12, UMass-Boston 3 (5)

F: Katelyn Dennis 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs

Transylvania 2, Fredonia 0

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Yale 14, Niagara 7

N (3-4): Caroline Crump 3g-a

D’Youville 13, Hilbert 3

D (2-0): Jillian Golding 4g-4a

H (0-2): Ashley Repine 14 saves

MEN’S TENNIS

La Salle 5, St. Bonaventure 2

Wayne State 9, Daemen 0

