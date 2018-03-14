Area colleges (March 14)
Area colleges
Tuesday’s results
BASEBALL
Russmatt Invitational
at Winter Haven, Fla.
Illinois Wesleyan 10, Fredonia 3
F (8-2): Daniel Goodbread 2 RBI
ECC 6-5, Century College 2-4
E (Game 1): Felix Garcia 2 RBIs; Chris Vitale CG, 5 Ks
E (Game 2) (6-1): Alex Lopez 2B, 2 RBIs; Anthony Hernandez 5 IP, 6 Ks
SOFTBALL
The Spring Games
at Clermont, Fla.
Fredonia 12, UMass-Boston 3 (5)
F: Katelyn Dennis 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs
Transylvania 2, Fredonia 0
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Yale 14, Niagara 7
N (3-4): Caroline Crump 3g-a
D’Youville 13, Hilbert 3
D (2-0): Jillian Golding 4g-4a
H (0-2): Ashley Repine 14 saves
MEN’S TENNIS
La Salle 5, St. Bonaventure 2
Wayne State 9, Daemen 0
