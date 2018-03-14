$9 million Dockside Village expansion in East Amherst nears final OK

The developer of Dockside Village in East Amherst is seeking final approval for a $9 million plan to expand the apartment complex onto Transit Road.

Rane Property Management proposes constructing two buildings at 10800 Transit Road, just north of Dockside Parkway.

The Amherst Town Board earlier this month rezoned the 2.7-acre property to make way for the project. Rane is asking the town Planning Board to approve the project site plan, something the board could do in April, said Ellen Kost, assistant town planner.

The 9,600-square-foot building closest to Transit would have retail on the first floor and eight fully furnished, extended-stay apartments on the second floor. An 11,200-square-foot, three-story building, located in the rear, would have 26 standard apartments, documents show.

Dockside Village will have around 550 apartments once this project is finished in about 12 months, said Rane President Anthony Cutaia.