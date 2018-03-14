3 teenage girls charged with jumping student outside Buffalo school

Three teenage girls armed with a knife were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they attacked a female student outside Drew Science Magnet School, according to Buffalo police.

The attackers were 13, 15 and 18. The 18-year-old was identified by police as Azaira Gai of Buffalo. Police withheld the names of the 13- and 15-year-olds.

The victim, whose age was not released, suffered pain and swelling to her face, according to a police report.

Gai was charged as an adult, while the 13-year-old and 15-year-old were charged as juveniles. The knife was recovered by police. One of the attackers was arrested at the scene while the other two were arrested on Humboldt Parkway between East Ferry and East Utica streets, according to the report.

They were each charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The 18-year-old and one of the juveniles were charged with trespassing, Buffalo police said.