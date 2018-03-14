3 can't-miss shows: Live at O'Larkin, Saved by '90s, Dance Yrself Green

Live at O'Larkin, 5 p.m. March 16, Larkin Square (726 Exchange St.); free.

Get your parade weekend pre-game on at Larkinville on Friday for the revitalized business district's annual Live at O'Larkin event.

For six years running, Larkin Square has been jammers (or packed for those not up to speed on Irish slang) with Buffalo's Irish and those alike to celebrate the holiday that has turned into a full-on season here in the Queen City.

Musical entertainment will be provided by local Celtic rock mainstays McCarthyizm and the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums. The crew from Clann Na Cara will have a fleet of Irish dancers on hand to dance the evening away.

Irish fare and beverages will be available to purchase at the Filling Station or you can just bolt on over to one of the many food trucks in attendance.

*****

Saved by the '90s, 8 p.m. March 16, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.); $10.

If you need a little breather from St. Patrick's Day shenanigans and would prefer to replace your Guinness and corned beef with a healthy serving of '90s nostalgia, then Mohawk is the place to be this weekend when Saved by the '90s hits town.

Nostalgia-heavy events continue to be all the rage here in Buffalo, so look for the NYC-based party act to tap right into that '90s thirst with a covers repertoire that includes sing-along hits by Britney Spears, Weezer, Len, Alanis Morissette, Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls and many more.

DJ Dovey will be on hand for local support.

*****

Dance Yrself Green: A Hipster Dance Party, 3 p.m. March 18, Allen Street Hardware (245 Allen St.), $5.

Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day season will hit full measure this weekend as parades are set to take over the Old First Ward and much of Delaware Avenue in Allentown.

If parade life isn't your thing, head on down to Hardware to see the Dance Yrself Clean crew go green for the festive weekend.

Since emerging at Milkie's on Elmwood in the tail end of 2016, the dance party collective has been floating around town including stops at Marble & Rye and most recently a semi-regular residency in the Allentown hot spot.

Don't expect any Dropkick Murphys or Flogging Molly at this party, though. The DYC DJs sticks to millennial indie jams from the likes of Tame Impala, Grimes Janelle Monae and, of course, LCD Soundsystem (where do you think the name came from?).