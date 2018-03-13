ZYGMUNT, Lorraine R. (Musialowski)

ZYGMUNT - Lorraine R. (nee Musialowski)

March 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Zygmunt; devoted mother of Linda, Sandra (Tom) Swaciak, Sharon and Robert A. (Karen) Zygmunt; loving grandmother of Brian (Amber) Zygmunt, Lauren, Haley Swaciak, Alex, Audrey Zygmunt; cherished great-grandmother "GG" of Sabastian Zygmunt; survived by dear cousin and friend Doris Wypych; sister-in-law of Rose Zygmunt; and survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 8:45 AM and in Our Lady of Christians Chapel at 9:30 AM. Family present Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.