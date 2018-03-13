ZACHER-SCHMIDT, Wendy

ZACHER-SCHMIDT - Wendy Of Buffalo, New York and Palm Beach, Florida. Born July 25, 1961 in Buffalo, New York to Judy L. and the late William H. Zacher. Wendy was a graduate of The Nichols School, Hobart William Smith College, and The New England School of Law where she received her Juris Doctor. She was a former member of The Saturn Club, Country Club of Buffalo, The Buffalo Club, and The Beach Club in Palm Beach, Florida. She leaves behind her beloved husband Alex W. Schmidt, her son, Alexander William Hugo Schmidt, her sister Laura Otterbein, and nephews Tyler, Austin and Spencer Otterbein. Family and friends are invited to assemble Thursday at 11 AM in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery for a Committal Service. A reception will follow at The Saturn Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com