YOUNG, Betty Lou (Adams)

March 12, 2018, age 90; beloved wife of the late Clarence J. Young; daughter of the late Frederick and Louise (nee Mundt) Adams. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends who lovingly called her Aunt Betty. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered Thursday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty Lou's memory to the Cheektowaga Lions Club.