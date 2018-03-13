WHITED, Donna M. (Kammerer)

March 12, 2018; beloved wife of the late Donald W. Whited; loving mother of Deon (Pauline) Whited, Diane (Stephen) Kapsiak, and Dawn Whited; cherished grandmother of Donald and Sarah Whited, and Angela and Kevin Kapsiak; dear sister of Barbara (late Paul) Glinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com