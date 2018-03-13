Veteran quarterback options for Bills shrinking rapidly

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota.

Sam Bradford is Arizona bound, and so is Mike Glennon

Case Keenum will soon have a new home in Denver.

Josh McCown is staying in New York – and Teddy Bridgewater will join him with the Jets.

The quarterback carousel was spinning rapidly Tuesday, and one by one, the veteran market in free agency shrank. The Buffalo Bills never took a ride, and after the flurry of activity Tuesday, General Manager Brandon Beane finds himself with few options at a need position. When the trade of Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns is made official Wednesday on the start of the NFL's new league year, the Bills will have just one quarterback on their roster in Nathan Peterman. Joe Webb is an unrestricted free agent.

First, a recap of the signings.

Sam Bradford intends to sign with Arizona, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Breaking: Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/yAJkZtzcfr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2018

From earlier: Kirk Cousins got a 3-year, $86M or so fully guaranteed offer that he’ll likely sign after visiting the #Vikings. They believe they’ve got him. https://t.co/un7FKcgIfA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

The #Jets agreed to terms to bring back QB Josh McCown, per @MikeMcCartney7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one year deal with the Jets Wednesday, per source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 14, 2018

#Cardinals source tells me that “Glennon is done” Expect QB Mike Glennon to sign with team tomorrow. — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) March 14, 2018

So who's left after that initial wave?

The most attractive option left is Cincinnati's AJ McCarron, but he's no sure thing.

McCarron, 27, has made just four starts in his NFL career: three at the end of the 2015 regular season and one in the playoffs in place of an injured Andy Dalton. He won a grievance against the Bengals earlier in the offseason to become an unrestricted free agent after the team had argued that he had only three years of service time and thus should be classified as a restricted free agent. Given his age, it's possible the Bills – or another team – could look at McCarron as a long-term answer at the position.

As for Bridgewater, it was reported earlier Tuesday that he was working on a deal with the Jets, but then New York re-signed McCown on a one-year, $10 million deal. Nevertheless, the team team opted to sign both quarterbacks – and still might add to the position in the first round of the draft.

Bridgewater suffered a career-threatening knee injury during training camp in 2016, an injury so gruesome it reportedly left some teammates vomiting and others in tears. There was initially concern that Bridgewater might even need to have his leg amputated. The injury came on a non-contact play and left him with a dislocated knee, torn ACL and other structural damage. The 25-year-old made it back from his injury, leading to one of the feel-good moments of the 2017 season when he came into a December game to close out a win against Cincinnati. Outside of that, however, he hasn’t taken meaningful snaps in two full seasons, making it a big projection for any team counting on him as a starter. By signing McCown, the Jets have another option.

If the Bills don't sign McCarron, they'll be firmly into the second wave of veteran quarterbacks. That group includes the likes of Miami's Matt Moore, Carolina's Derek Anderson, Jacksonville's Chad Henne, Arizona's Drew Stanton and the New York Giants' Geno Smith, among others.

None of those players are particularly appealing as starters, even in a bridge role to a rookie, which means the team might turn to second-year veteran Nathan Peterman as the starter, at least at the start of 2018.

The other issue for the Bills to consider is what impact the flurry of signings might have on teams considering a quarterback in the first round of the draft. Even though the Broncos added Keenum, for example, it's only a two-year contract, leaving open the possibility the team will still add a quarterback at No. 5 in the first round. The same goes for the Jets at No. 6, making it imperative the Bills continue to try and move up the draft board.

Once the trade of Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati becomes official, the Bills will have the No. 12 and 22 overall picks in the first round.