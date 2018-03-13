Twitter reacts to Bills signing former Panthers DT Star Lotulelei
The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign Panthers' defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year contract when free agency opens, a league sources confirmed to The Buffalo News. Here are some early thoughts about the signing from sports media and Bills fans:
I've heard Panthers made respectable offer. Star wants to cash in, can't blame him. https://t.co/vZEohMQHru
— Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) March 13, 2018
Huge need filled. Buffalo Panthers strike again. #Bills https://t.co/Dd4yTBYKVI
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 13, 2018
#Bills strike big and address a huge need. McDermott coached him for a long time. Beane helped draft him. Here we go. https://t.co/7Gq9SDLREw
— Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) March 13, 2018
Wow, it's almost like there is some force drawing ex-Panthers to Western New York. https://t.co/f7XufB4PWI
— Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) March 13, 2018
I really like the Star Lotulelei signing but I have to see the $$$ before I love it. Praying it’s not over 9 mil. #BillsMafia
— Todd McGraw (@t31mcgraw) March 13, 2018
I love this signing! https://t.co/nHtXU74B4f
— Michael Tracy (@DistractedMan) March 13, 2018
That is one talk glass of process right there!! #GoBills https://t.co/BHn0craRqP
— Josh Staszczyk (@joshstasz) March 13, 2018
