Twitter reacts to Bills signing former Panthers DT Star Lotulelei

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign Panthers' defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year contract when free agency opens, a league sources confirmed to The Buffalo News. Here are some early thoughts about the signing from sports media and Bills fans:

I've heard Panthers made respectable offer. Star wants to cash in, can't blame him. https://t.co/vZEohMQHru — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) March 13, 2018

#Bills strike big and address a huge need. McDermott coached him for a long time. Beane helped draft him. Here we go. https://t.co/7Gq9SDLREw — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) March 13, 2018

Wow, it's almost like there is some force drawing ex-Panthers to Western New York. https://t.co/f7XufB4PWI — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) March 13, 2018

I really like the Star Lotulelei signing but I have to see the $$$ before I love it. Praying it’s not over 9 mil. #BillsMafia — Todd McGraw (@t31mcgraw) March 13, 2018

I love this signing! https://t.co/nHtXU74B4f — Michael Tracy (@DistractedMan) March 13, 2018

That is one talk glass of process right there!! #GoBills https://t.co/BHn0craRqP — Josh Staszczyk (@joshstasz) March 13, 2018

