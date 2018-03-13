Trial begins for Lockport man charged with five rapes

Testimony began Tuesday in the nonjury trial of a Lockport man charged with raping five girls, four of them underage, in the City and Town of Lockport between September 2015 and January 2017.

Last week, Jordan R. Patterson, 23, of Woodbury Drive, rejected an offer from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office to plead guilty to five felonies, with a pledge from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. to impose concurrent sentencing.

That would have meant a maximum prison term of 25 years. The 26-count indictment includes three predatory sexual assault counts that carry potential life sentences if Patterson is convicted.

"My client is innocent of count 1 to count 26," defense attorney Robert R. Fogg said. The trial may last two to three weeks.