STANFORD, Ruth M. (Murray)

Age 89, formerly of Buffalo and Cheektowaga, NY, died March 10, 2018. Daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret (nee Gilliece) Murray; beloved wife of the late Dr. Edgar Stanford; mother of Dr. Timothy (Karen) Stanford, Martin (Suzette) Stanford and the late Deborah Aldridge and Gary Stanford; sister of Paul Murray and the late Donald and William Murray; also survived by 12 grandchildren: Thomas, Daniel, Darren, Natalia, Ekaterina, Sarah, Samantha, Nicholas, Jack, Margaret, Ian, and Martin; seven great-grandchildren: Adelaide, Marla, Greta, Caroline, August, Shane, and Jaxon; as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements completed by Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 91 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141. Online condolences offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com